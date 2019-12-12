Winter Reading – Young Adult

A Girl’s Guide to the Wild by Ruby McConnell. Sasquatch Books, $16.99.

A Girls’ Guide to the Wild is a practical, yet whimsical handbook put together by Ruby McConnell. As the title suggests, this book teaches basic outdoor skills in an entertaining manner, and even includes a variety of projects and inspiring stories. Aimed at girls ages 9 to 12, the guidebook is retro styled with delightful illustrations and is small enough to throw in a daypack. It teaches girls to embrace the outdoors, and to channel their inner adventure explorer. Even as an adult, I found joy in reading McConnell’s creation, and a few projects I would like to complete with my own girlfriends on our next backpacking trip. This book is a must have for a young adventurer or future young adventurer in your life.