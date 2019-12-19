As the holidays inch closer, why not attend a holiday show with the same amount of festivity but with edge and pizzazz? RuPaul Drag Race All-Star Tammie Brown brings her “Holiday Sparkle” show to Eugene on Saturday at Spectrum. The show is featuring an hour of her greatest hits, her own special renditions of holiday classics and music from her upcoming album, “Schubert.” Holiday Sparkle is hosted by Clare Apparently, who starred in season 2 of the drag reality competition show, Camp Wannakiki, and is the first transgender man to be featured in a drag-based reality show. Brown is a drag performer and recording artist, getting her start as an icon of the Southern California Drag scene. She then starred on RuPaul’s Drag Race in season 1 and in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. She’s known for her quirky and offbeat personality and is celebrating 20 years of drag. VIP tickets are available for the show and include reserved seating, signed merch and a meet and greet.

The Holiday Sparkle Tour show is 8 pm Saturday Dec. 21, Spectrum. Tickets $22-32. More information at JustinBucklesProductions.com. — Taylor Perse