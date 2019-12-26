Donate To Climate

We were disappointed that 350 Eugene missed being included in last week’s EW Give Guide. We wanted to let our town know of our 2019 successes: We hosted three town halls inviting our neighbors to engage in transportation, carbon reduction and consumption. These town halls were well-attended and launched new campaigns: Climate Revolutions by Bike, Emerald Valley EV Association, Step out for Zero Carbon, Lane County Climate Action, Transit/LTD, Global Climate Strike group, Eugene Carbon Free Challenge and Climate/Ecological Literacy engagement with the Eugene 4J School District. Our Drawdown Eugene campaign will continue encouraging the City of Eugene to make CAP 2.0 a complete document to meet Eugene’s Climate Recovery Ordinance targets.

In 2020, we plan to continue work in all of these areas while hosting two new town halls. We will continue promoting our youth’s demands via the Green New Deal and more climate strikes in 2020. And we will participate in upcoming city, county, state and federal 2020 candidate forums sponsored by NAACP and 350EUG Climate Emergency PAC.

To keep up with the rapid growth of 350 Eugene campaigns, we are increasing our fundraising goal for year-end donations from our community. If you would like to help expand our work in 2020, please go to: world.350.org/eugene/donate.

350 Eugene is a 501c(3) nonprofit and local chapter of the nation-wide 350.org climate action network. For more information, please see 350Eugene.org.

Linda Perrine

350 Eugene