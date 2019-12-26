Having followed the Ukraine situation, the impeachment proceedings and all the attendant media, I have to say, I am disappointed. I am disappointed because, in all of this, the word “UkraineGate” has not been used once, let alone repeatedly.

Where is it? UkraineGate? It seems like a natural. A tradition.

From the original Watergate, through oh so many — MonicaGate, Irangate, CableGate, TigerGate, not to mention FacebookGate and FredoGate — the list goes on.

What has changed in America, that such a tradition of almost 50 years goes missing when it is most needed?

For me, this will always be UkraineGate. Some things are sacred.

Walker T. Ryan

Junction City