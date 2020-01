Na na Gaia, full of grace,

a guide is thy Way.

Blessed art thou amongst heavenly bodies

and blessed are the fruits of thy earth.

Ta ta Sol, who art in the heavens

hallowed be thy light.

Thy energy comes

and work is done

in earth, oceans, and in the atmosphere.

Set us this day

on our photosynthetic and respiratory way,

and deliver us from darkness,

for thine is the power,

and life is the glory,

uncertainty forever

and ever till end.

Jim Garah

Philomath, OR