Read The PATRIOT Act

I was deeply disturbed by President Donald Trump ordering the assassination of a foreign leader without first consulting with congressional leaders, as required by law, and without first notifying our allies. The reasons given by the administration for this killing have been shown to have no substance.

Since this reckless action placed our nation on the brink of war and has turned much of the world, especially in the Middle East, against the U.S., it is a much more harmful and impeachable offense than the whole sorry affair with President Volodymyr Zelensky and aid to Ukraine.

I would like to see our representatives and senators hold Trump accountable for his outrageous and illegal behavior by adding to the list of his impeachable offenses and prosecuting him for these offenses through a Senate trial.

For the sake of the world, he must be held accountable.

Steve Goldman

Eugene