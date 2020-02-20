Tony’s Trump Derangement

Stories and letters published in your paper lead to one obvious conclusion: Trump hatred makes people stupid.

The most obviously stupid is Tony Corcoran, who wouldn’t know the truth if it was biting him on the ass, which it is but he’s too blinded by hate to realize it (“Republicans Suck!” Feb. 6).

When you hate someone/something so much, it totally and completely destroys your ability to see reality regarding the object of your hatred, and that has infested all of the Trump Haters everywhere.

How sadly pathetic.

Rick Tijerina

Cheshire