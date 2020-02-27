Let Them Park

Eliminating single-family zoning will not result in more low-income housing. No subsidized newly constructed housing will be affordable to low-income people.

Yet there is a solution available: Require that at least one mobile home, trailer, RV or bus be allowed to be used for housing on all residential lots, with no permits, fees or additional parking spaces required.

This will provide low-income housing without resulting in loss of vegetation and space for gardens or destruction of existing housing.

Paul Spencer

Eugene