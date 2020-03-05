Keep Families Together

On Jan. 13, a judge in San Diego ruled that the Trump administration is operating within its authority when separating families who were stopped at the Mexico border and separated from their loved ones.

In six weeks, more than 2,000 children have been detained and separated from their parents at our southern border; some of these children were as young as 18 months old.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw found no evidence that the government was abusing its discretion when separating children on grounds that the parents were considered “unfit or dangerous” due to the presence of limited circumstances.

I firmly believe that the separation and detention of children from their families should be a last-resort action, with support of an undeniable indication that the child is at risk of abuse, neglect or trafficking.

As a member of The Borgen Project, I think that if we work together with our congressional leaders, we will have the ability to change the world. I urge Sen. Ron Wyden and every one of his constituents to prioritize family reunification.

Megan Delmore

Eugene