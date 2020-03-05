As we often glorify human athletes, we often forget that many animals could easily outshine us all in athletic ability and natural skills. If you were ever curious on how a kangaroo would fare in the high jump or how far a monkey can throw a javelin, “run” over to the Museum of Natural and Cultural History’s newest exhibit “Natural Athletes: Track & Field Champs of the Animal Kingdom.” With a variety of interactive stations and fun, colorful displays, the exhibit pairs Eugene’s historic running culture with learning about animals, health and wellness. To celebrate the opening, the museum is hosting a grand opening weekend where families can come explore the new exhibit and make crafts. If you can’t make it to opening weekend, don’t worry; things will be on display all summer until Sunday Aug. 30.

The grand opening weekend is 11 am through 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday March 7-8. Admission free for members and those with UO ID. For more information on Museum hours and admission prices, visit Mnch.uoregon.edu.