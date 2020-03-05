Yes For LCC

Our community believes in prioritizing education because education is the best investment in an individual. Lane Community College needs to repair and modernize their facilities, and that’s why we need to vote yes for the LCC bond this May.

First, the bond will help fix more than $90 million in maintenance needs. That is just smart and necessary — don’t let the buildings fall apart.

The most exciting part is that the bond will improve LCC career and technical education facilities. This helps students find their path to an interesting job that pays a family wage.

With the bond, LCC will modernize 30-year-old science labs and build a manufacturing and technology center. We also have to modernize health occupations training. LCC needs the bond to update the nursing program as well as the dental hygiene, paramedic and medical assistant programs; it will expand the physical therapy assistant program, and start classes to address local labor shortages in other health professions.

We can get students set for good jobs and a decent future. Everyone deserves opportunity.

Vote “Yes,” for the LCC Bond this May.

Joy Marshall

Eugene