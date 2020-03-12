COVID-19 Cancellations

Eugene Weekly will be updating this page with cancellations of local events as well as links to alternatives to gatherings, such as webstreaming or Zoom meetings.

Gov. Kate Brown has limited gatherings of more than 250 people in Oregon. President Donald Trump is stopping flights from Europe, except the UK.

Event organizers please send your updates to editor@eugeneweekly.com and music@eugeneweekly.com.

Arts

Gatherings

Schools

The University of Oregon has announced final exams, March 16-20, will be conducted remotely, as will the first three weeks of classes starting March 30. The school has also canceled “nonessential events and gatherings of more than 50 people.”

Sports