Logging Has Gone Viral

No slowdown for logging in Oregon: Logging has increased. I live near Crow on Vaughn Road. It feels like they have turned it into a logging race track, with gravel trucks not far behind for road building in the forest.

They drive overloaded and too fast. One recently flipped over and crashed on the way to Noti mill.

The glory days are back for them. With only 2 percent of state income and employment in Oregon, they get to devastate our state and planet.

Logging brings deforestation, poison and climate disaster. The imbalance and encroachment on Nature helps promote the virus. It’s a monster corrupt industry with a propaganda machine foaming at the mouth, vomiting up capitalism.

It must stop.

Take… take… take from Monday to Friday non-stop.

Steve Trimmell

Veneta