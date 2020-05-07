What Was EW Thinking?

The Weekly endorses Joe Biden?!

Although former vice president Biden is the only candidate currently running, it still matters who you vote for. When we vote for a presidential primary candidate we are voting for a slate of delegates pledged to support that candidate. But that slate also decides who will run the Democratic Party for the next four years. If you want to ensure the party gives a fair shake to progressive candidates, vote for Sens. Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren!

John Flannery

Eugene