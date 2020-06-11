Summer Solstice Stroll

Runners are different from you and me. On trails or sidewalks, they are solitary figures with resolute expressions. They compete against themselves and yet crave the community of like-minded souls to debrief. That community has been missed in 2020 because of COVID-19, which wiped out the Eugene Marathon this past spring as well as the traditional Butte to Butte on July 4, among other races. Now comes Summer Solstice Stroll, a virtual four-day event sponsored by Eclectic Edge Racing. Summer Solstice Stroll is a run/walk event that helps raise money for local youth- and family-oriented nonprofits (including FOOD For Lane County and Parenting Now!). There will be a school team competition and a special Graduating Seniors Challenge category. Form a team and get together again — in a physically distanced way for fitness and community.

Summer Solstice Stroll is June 18-21. More information and registration is at EclecticEdgeRacing.com. $35.