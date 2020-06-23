Protest at Eugene Mayor’s House

BIPOC Liberation Collective brings protest and questions to the home of Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis

With questions from her personal stance on police and prison abolition to if she’s looking for a successor who is a BIPOC person, the BIPOC Liberation Collective brought a protest on Tuesday to the home of Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis.

BIPOC — Black, Indigenous, People of Color — Liberation Collective showed up in the mayor’s South Eugene neighborhood late on the evening of June 23, the latest in a series of Black Lives Matter-related protests that have gone on almost nightly since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

