Black Unity Member Hit by Car During Children’s March

Isiah Wagoner of Black Unity was struck by a car early Sunday evening during a Black Lives Matter children’s march on Sunday, June 28, organized by Black Unity. Wagoner has spoken at the forefront of many of the BLM marches that have taken place in the Eugene-Springfield area in the last month.

The driver has since been arrested, live stream documentation shows.

Wagoner is currently in the hospital according to a Facebook Live video by fellow protester Claire Michelle. She said the car was going 15-20 MPH when it hit Wagoner.

“Now tell me how that’s okay. Tell me why it’s okay for them to come to a children’s march and try to kill Isiah Wagoner.” Michelle says in the video.

She says the group chased down the person who allegedly ran Wagoner down with his car, a white Subaru with an American flag sticker in the window.

Michelle says that the 30 or more kids who saw it happen are now traumatized. She says Wagoner’s daughter saw the whole thing.

The children’s march began at 3 pm with a route that went from Sladden Park in the Whiteaker neighborhood to Skinner’s Butte.

Eugene Weekly has reached out to Eugene police for more information on the arrest of the driver. EW was told Wagoner was taken to Riverbend Hospital with unknown injuries. Eugene police have confirmed via press release that a pedestrian-vehicle incidence occurred at 6:28 pm Sunday.

This story will be updated.