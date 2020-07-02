Maude Kerns Art Center presents the first of three Art in the Courtyard special events noon to 6 pm Saturday, July 4. The events are taking place instead of MKAC’s popular annual fundraiser, Art and the Vineyard, which has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Art in the Courtyard will follow all Oregon Health Authority guidelines. The goal of Art in the Courtyard is to bring art to the community and highlight the work of the Art in the Vineyard artists and vendors, according to a news release from the center.

The art center’s main gallery will feature the abstract expressionist paintings and paper collages of Zoe Cohen, Isabel Dutroncy’s wood panel paintings and painted gourds inspired by Mexican history and mythology and crafted gemstone and metal jewelry by Alison Shiboski. In the courtyard, visitors will admire the wood birdhouses and other wood garden art of Jerry Rosa, colorful fused glass prayer flags of Helen Rosenau and copper garden art of Michael and Jen Strong.

Art in the Courtyard runs noon to 6 pm Saturday, July 4, and again Aug. 1 and Aug. 29 at Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 E. 15th Avenue. Suggested donation is $5. Learn more at mkartcenter.org.