Eugene Zoning Is Racist

A great example of institutional racism is exclusionary zoning, something very relevant to Eugene. Pretty much all of Eugene is zoned as low density housing, a tactic historically used to keep poor Black people out of certain neighborhoods. America is more segregated now than it has ever been. This division of cities between poor communities and affluent ones also plays a part in why Black people have been disproportionately affected by coronavirus, food deserts and a lack of basic medical services are hell on the immune system. And that’s not evening mentioning the quality of schools or democratic representation or fucking clean drinking water.

If you look up Eugene’s zoning map, all the high density housing is out Highway 99 or River Road, literally outside of Eugene’s urban growth boundary. Maybe the city of Eugene should reconsider this racist policy?

Ian Blumberg

Eugene