No, You Can’t Keep That Book Forever

To my fellow patrons of the Eugene Public Library: Isn’t it great that we get to check things out of the library again!

However, there won’t be anything to check out if no one returns things.

If you are finished with something you checked out of the library, please don’t wait until Sept. 14 to return it. Just take it to the drive-up book return at the Downtown Library, Monday throughSaturday 7 am to5 pm in the alley between 11th and 10th avenues next to the Kiva parking lot.

Since it opens as soon as you hold up your book, you don’t need to touch anything, so it is very safe. You cannot return items to the branch libraries, but I’m sure you’ll be going downtown before Sept. 14.

Sharon Blick

Eugene