A Time To Act

Gov. Kate Brown: It is time for you to step in. The Portland situation is unacceptable. If Trump wants to send his thugs into Oregon to silence peaceful protesters then as governor, you have the right to activate the Oregon National Guard to protect the rights of Oregonians to exercise their first amendment rights peacefully. I do not condone the few that feel violence is the way, but I cannot look away while my fellow citizens are beaten and detained in what my view is Gestapo-like tactics. Please don’t let Oregon be the first state that is silenced. Not on my watch.

Jaron Eastman

Eugene