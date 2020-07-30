The late summer days are growing hotter and more intense, and so are the Black Lives Matter protests in Eugene and Portland. President Donald Trump’s … Continue reading →
Fiona Gledhill, co-owner of Screamin’ Jay’s Hot Lunch, lived in New Orleans and worked in the restaurant business when Hurricane Katrina hit. She says she … Continue reading →
By David Zupan Thousands of events, gatherings and friendships have happened in the W.O.W. Hall since the Woodmen of the World built their new Woodcraft … Continue reading →