If ‘All Lives’ Mattered, You’d Be Vegan

I am heartened to see some folks standing up for the real unspoken group by declaring “All Lives Matter.” Yet they don’t look like any of the vegans or vegetarians I know, and I’m puzzled why they don’t wear masks, are so obsessed with the American flag and are angry with the Black Lives Matter protesters.

I may be reading too much into this, but their placards seem to indicate that the only way to save the planet is to end our anthropocentric (human centered) world view, mend our relationship with all creatures, great and small, preserve their habitat and finally move toward an Earth community.

Scott Fife

Eugene