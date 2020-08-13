Life has been feeling pretty bland lately, so what better way to spice things up than with some local mariachi music? On Friday the nine students of the Mariachi del Shedd music camp will be performing at the grand opening of the 5th Street Public Market StrEATery. These middle and high school musicians have spent the last two weeks learning typical mariachi forms such as the bolero, canciòn, ranchero and more. The group features instruments such as guitar, trumpet, violin and voice, and students had the opportunity to try out the fretless bass-line guitarròn and high-pitched vihuela during the camp. The Shedd Music School had been remodeled right when Oregon entered Phase 2 of reopening, so students were easily able to maintain a six-foot distance from one another in rehearsals. The performance will be in an outdoor area with social distance rules enforced and masks required. Fernell Lòpez led the two-week summer camp, and he will continue with a mariachi class during the school year.

See and hear the students of Mariachi del Shedd at 4 pm Friday, Aug. 14, at 5th Street Public Market’s StrEATery. Free.