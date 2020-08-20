After the success of its first outdoor concert, Spire Duo is putting on two more shows from the comfort of singer Emma Lynn Rose’s driveway in Eugene. Rose and Andrew Pham, pianist and other half of the duo, tried out the first driveway concert in July, and the musicians say the community is now ready for more. On Aug. 20 and 22, Spire Duo invites music fans to join them for an evening of classical art song, featuring The Elsewhere Ensemble as their guest. The duo will be performing music by composers Francis Poulenc, Samuel Barber and Hugo Wolf, as well as playing a musical guessing game with the audience. Concert-goers should bring their own chairs and snacks and plan on arriving between 6:30 to 7 pm. The concert will last approximately two hours, finishing by nightfall. Audience members are required to wear masks and follow social distancing rules.

Spire Duo, along with The Elsewhere Ensemble, will perform a program of classical art songs 7 pm Thursday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 22. Tickets are $5 for college students and children and $20 for general admission. They are available for purchase at EventBrite.com. The address of the concert will be emailed after tickets are purchased.