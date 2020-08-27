News We Missed While Obsessing Over The Pandemic

Here at Eugene Weekly we freely confess we’ve been obsessing over the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests for the past few decades years months. Believe it or not, though, we recognize that other interesting events, large and small, have been taking place around our community, whether or not they’ve been written about in the media.

We thought we’d take this opportunity to look at just a few of the stories the world may have overlooked while we were all stuck in our Zoom meetings, Googling “home remedies for tear gas” and placing online orders on Alibaba for guaranteed all-American N-95 masks.