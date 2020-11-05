As a Catholic, I found the picture (EW 10-22) depicting a horrified nun from a fictional movie to be very offensive. It was very insensitive, and although EW did not make the movie, it promoted disrespect for a religion and borders on the edge of being a hate crime. EW and Johnson Vegetable Farms are culpable and have to be more responsible than this. The EW reporter describes the event as a “loving, fun community.” Really? Does one have to degrade a religion to do this? Now that is what is really scary.

Duane Zentner

Eugene