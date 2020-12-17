A trying year for all will get a dose of good cheer starting Dec. 18 when the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus presents: Home with the Holigays! The nearly two dozen member ensemble, directed by Evan Miles, will sing “Somewhere in My Memory” (from the first Home Alone movie), “Little Drummer Boy” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” among other pieces, and all through the magic of editing on YouTube. Remember, this is 2020. “We’re all safely at home because we can’t meet,” says Scott Sunderland, president of EGMC and a member of the chorus. EGMC has had some practice with virtual concerts this year. In October, through grants from the Lane County Cultural Coalition and Oregon Cultural Trust, the chorus put on a five-plus minute performance (“Thankful”) that still can be seen on its Facebook page. “We have great leadership,” Sunderland says, though he adds that the chorus members, like all of us, have had their stresses this year. “They really need a community,” Sunderland says. “That has been missed.” Still, we’re all for ending this year with some good cheer.

The Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus Presents: Home with the Holigays! beginning Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 pm and running throughout December. The YouTube link is at Eugenegmc.org.