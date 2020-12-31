Let’s Shop Locally

Looking for two not-so-common books, I searched and found them on Amazon and started thinking, why not ask Tsunami Books if they can get them as well? They could — not only faster but at the same price. Plus, I could interact with real human beings, and very nice and friendly ones for that matter. A very positive experience it was.

No point making the richest man on the planet richer. Let’s spend our book money at our local and locally owned bookstores. So glad we still have them.

Ralf Huber

Springfield