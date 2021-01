Perhaps you have also noticed that The Register Guard is no longer a local news source. The Gannett people have no local reporters in Eugene. Maybe you folks at Eugene Weekly could consider reorganizing to become Eugene Daily so the local citizenry could actually have a daily newspaper.

Thanks for your consideration. My wife, Carol, and I are planning to cancel our subscription to the RG, anyway. It’s too bad. When the Bakers ran the paper it was first class local news.

Larry Post

Eugene

Editor’s note: In fairness to The Register-Guard, the paper still has a handful of reporters based in Eugene. Our hope is that the RG once again becomes a robust daily news source, so we can continue to provide an alternative view.