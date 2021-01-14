When History Imitates Fantasy

As I was watching the events of Jan. 6, 2021 unfold in Washington D.C., the sight of the barbarians waving their T**** flags on the steps and balconies of the U.S. Capitol reminded me of a movie scene from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

It was when the Uruk-hai and the Orcs had captured the ramparts of the fortress of Helm’s Deep and they, too, were waving their crude flags in apparent victory.

It did not end well for the Orcs. The forces of light will win out, and the orange lord and his spawn will descend back to the darkness from which they came.

Thomas H. Morth

Eugene