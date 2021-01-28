It’s A River That Lost Its Light

By Jesús Sepúlveda

The frost sticks to windows

Winter coven

Feel the tide rise through my mouth

It’s a river that lost its current

In the ocean drops form the world

that shakes

and disappoints

Consciousness after consciousness

2020

the year of perfect vision

Fresh water spring

where Earth angels rest their wings

Human soul revived

–or extinguished

It’s a river

that cut the thread

breath of the dead by white police

breath that spreads and infects

Mutilated bodies of young people in the Plaza

Carabineri gouging eyes and raping

Carabineri protecting the germ of delirium

The virus’ smoke

comes from remote places

and darkens the garden

Trees stand tall and impose their chests

Walls of hunger rumble

Did someone say Celestino?

Ash falls

Words spoken in silence

by lips blowing wise advice

There is a hidden city in the middle of the Mayab

There are chants in the circle of the cross

-give me strength / give me love-

a vibrating rattle

oh atomic particle accelerator!

a river and its basin

and the mountain that stands firm with the

fluidity of waters

No puedo respirar –the heralds of Vallejo proclaim

“I didn’t do nothing serious, sir

please, I can’t breathe”

The Earth shudders

Monday, Tuesday, and Ash Wednesday

Crossfire and intentional fire

It’s a river that lost its place

“Please, man

please, someone

please, I can’t breathe”

From the spring comes the stream that

feeds the river

“I can’t move, mama, I can’t”

You will not kill each other

nor will you eat any beast

Only herbs and fruits will feed your bodies

neither with blood nor flesh will you pollute the

temple of the spirit

“I can’t, mama

My stomach hurts

my neck”

The pandemic is a saga that

everyone would like to write

but the dead are the only narrators

“I can’t breathe, officer

don’t kill me

they’re gonna kill me”

Precept of Wu Wei:

let everything flow effortlessly

Thought made liquid light

Earthly mandate:

stop the productive machinery

recover leisure time

value the essential

Now we know what really matters

Father Sun lights up the great avenues of

introspection

Gardens grow

“I can’t breathe, sir”

Flames rise where demons dance

Codices that speak in secret

The Eternaut discovers the equation:

insurrection, pandemic, fire

Trinity preceding a new dimension

“I can’t breathe

I’m claustrophobic

Everything hurts

some water or something, please”

The small pangolin crosses the garden

of the senses

Don’t touch me—brother—don’t look at me—

beautiful—don’t tempt me with your love

Confinement / disconnection / cracks in the wall of

the virtual mind

Panoptic Society of Digital Control

The deluded get caught in the light with no fluids

Bread and game plan-

demic for the people

5-G crowned

enthroned

bolted on the stage of power

Reality collapses

The abused rise up

Alpha male pulls out his revolver

Takes a shot in the torso

and another in the head

Hills painted by time

High peaks

Are we a lagoon in the middle of nowhere?

omnipresent and almighty be Thy name

inorganic among organisms

Thy will be transparent as invisible is Thy being

and uncover the veil that limits reason

The river regains its strength and kisses the light

Can look

Knows where the ocean is

CEE-O-VEE-I-DEE

I can’t breathe

I can’t

can

bre

a

the

September 11, 2020