Misplaced Tourism

In the article “The RV Pandemic Lifestyle” (EW 2/25) I was upset to see the classification of a Black Lives Matter protest as an “exciting” tourist destination comparable to the Vegas Strip or the Grand Ole Opry. BIPOC people are fighting for their lives against systemic racism; this struggle is not a tourist attraction. I also do not agree with the choice to travel to 49 states during a pandemic that, incidentally, is disproportionately impacting BIPOC communities. You can’t be a tourist and a good ally, especially during a pandemic.

Danielle Hirsch

Eugene