The vault is open to smart, educational films at the Eugene-based Heritage Broadcasting Service, “our answer to Netflix,” says an HBS press release. Upward of 125 titles are up for viewing, and more are on the way, says Rick Pettigrew, the executive director of the Archaeological Legacy Institute, which runs HBS. “We’re adding in batches,” he says. Recent additions to the HBS catalog include Panama: The Ghost of the Great Frenchman, the story of Ferdinand de Lesseps, the French diplomat who triumphantly developed the Suez Canal (which was all fine and good until the Ever Given got stuck) and spectacularly failed in his bid to build the Panama Canal. There also is Digadohi: Lands, Cherokee and the Trail of Tears as well as The Grand Masters of The Chauvet Cave. One release that is particularly poignant is The Saltwater Story, a voyage of discovery for a new father who realizes he has no knowledge of his ancestral “Salt Water People,” a group of Indigenous people on the coast of Australia, so he sets out to find them.

Titles for 125 films at the Heritage Broadcasting Service are at HeritageTac.org. Subscription plans are either monthly ($5.99), three months ($15.99), six months ($29.99) or annual at $56.99.