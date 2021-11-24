Erika Beyer Card Event at Karin Clarke

Greeting cards add a personal touch — either seriously or humorously — to convey affection, good will, gratitude and sympathy. They may seem like they come from a bygone era in these technology-driven times, but Eugene artist Erika Beyer has been for years combining her love of illustration and science with watercolor and gouache works that are beautiful on the simple greeting card. The three-day Erika Beyer Card Event, starting Nov. 26 at Karin Clarke at the Gordon, is a chance to add that individual touch for friends or loved ones with illustrations of flora and fauna, birds and plant life. Beyer has studied geology and has a masters in architecture, but between those studies, she spent a year at a scientific illustration program at University of California, Santa Cruz.

The three-day Erika Beyer Card Event is 11 am to 7 pm Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27 and concludes 11 am to 6 pm Sunday, Nov. 28 at Karin Clarke at the Gordon, 590 Pearl St., Suite 105. Also, from 2 to 5 pm Saturday, Nov. 28, Beyer will be at the Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St., for a meet and greet. — Dan Buckwalter