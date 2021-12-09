Defazio Has Helped All Americans

Thanks to Rep. Peter DeFazio for his current and many years of service, making a difference in Congress (‘Rep. Peter DeFazio Will Not Run Again’ by Henry Houston, EW 12/1). DeFazio served all Americans in his successful efforts to pass the recent infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better legislation. We can help ensure passage of the latter legislation in the Senate by asking our senators (in any state, 202-224-3121) to pass this legislation for a better future for all Americans. So even though I live in Washington, DeFazio’s efforts have benefitted me, and all Americans. Thanks, Congressman, and keep up the good work for one last year!

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington