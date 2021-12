The cover of the Dec. 9 Eugene Weekly with Bob Keefer’s photograph featuring a husband who, the article says, “wears a semi-permanent scowl” and his “constantly smiling” wife is a standout among the many excellent EW covers.

I’d say the photograph is iconic, an updated version of Grant Wood’s classic “American Gothic” painting with the addition of an American flag in the background. The article (“The Way East,” by Ella Hutcherson) matches the quality of the cover.

Dave Saffell

Eugene