Shots Fired at WOW Hall

According to a press release from the Eugene Police Department there were reports of multiple shots fired at the Community Center for the Performing Arts, better known as the WOW Hall, on 8th Avenue in Eugene at 9:29 pm Friday, Jan. 14.

The release says “Eugene Police and multiple law enforcement agencies responded, along with Eugene Springfield Fire.” Six people were transported to a local hospital for treatment, EPD says.

The incident is under active investigation, according to EPD. EPD says there is no suspect in custody at this time.

According to the WOW Hall’s website, Lil Bean and Zay Bang were listed as the headlining act with Eugene rappers Peacoat Gang, Savelle Tha Native, DRETHEMC and Khoraan.

According to a live stream Facebook post from Savelle, they were outside on the porch and went inside to go on stage when shots were fired.

Video taken shortly after the shooting by Mayo Finch shows the chaotic scene.