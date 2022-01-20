Eugene Shouldn’t Be So Promiscuous

Before it is too late, I hope our city leaders and executives will stop acting like a Chamber of Commerce, cheerleading and incentivizing developers who are industriously turning Tracktown U.S.A. into Anytown U.S.A. — overcrowded, unaffordable and indistinguishable. Let’s lower the pom poms and recycle the ticker tape. Remember former Gov. Tom McCall’s warning for our state: “Oregon is demure and lovely, and it ought to play a little hard to get. And I think you’ll be just as sick as I am if you find it is nothing but a hungry hussy, throwing herself at every stinking smokestack that’s offered.” Better late than never to see Eugene is better than that.

Benton Elliott

Eugene