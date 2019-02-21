Classifieds

Bulletin Board

Announcements

Censorship Comes to Cush Cafe: Banned poets at Page 2 Poetry are dismayed as Freedom of Speech is traded for snob appeal and overpriced coffee.

Eugene Sex Addicts Anonymous Helpline Recording (541-342-5582). For meetings & information: www.eugene-saa.com

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Out Of the Fog Marijuana Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at 7:30 in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 18th & Pearl. Hope for marijuana addicts. Helpline # (541) 653-7707.

Lost & Found

Kayak & Associated Gear STOLEN from Paradise Boat Launch in McKenzie Bridge 02/18 4:30pm: Green Liquid Logic Braaap kayak, a bright orange and yellow Kokotat dry suit, a carbon fiber at geronimo paddle, an orange sweet rocker helmet, a lucky charm ir skirt, poggies, a Kokotat Maxim life vest, and an occoee watershed dry bag in red. Reward if found!TEXT ONLY: 541-359-7035

Opportunities

Oregon Research Institute is inviting men and women aged 18-38 to participate in Crave Control: a weight loss research trial designed to strengthen control overeating behavior & promote weight loss using a computer-administered response-training intervention. If you are eligible & decide to participate, you can receive up to $345 over the course of the study as well as an MRI brain scan. If interested, please visit www.cravecontrol.org

Wanted

Always Seeking: Extraordinary, Rare, Antiquarian,Scholarly, Art, Esoteric, Signed, Books or Collections. 541-520-9821. thebookfinder@gmail.com

Pets

GREENHILL HUMANE SOCIETY Everybody Deserves a Good Home. Open Fr-Tu 11a-6p, closed We/Th. 88530 Green Hill Rd 541-689-1503 and 1st Avenue Shelter open Tu-Fr 10a-6p & Sa 10a-5:30p, closed Su/Mo. 3970 W. 1st Ave 541-844-1777. green-hill.org See our Pet of the Week!

Events

GHOSTLY SINGLES CLUB: Men & Women 50-70 year olds : BRING your BEST ghost stories & assorted fables. (No alcohol event) Bring water & healthy snacks to share!! $15.00 Cover, Feb. 23, 2019, 6-9 PM 1055 River Rd. Eugene, OR ( River Rd. Annex)

For Sale

Lawn & Garden

Plant Sale.Snow Drops, Hellebores, and lots more. 3000 Calla St.,Eugene, 541-689-4686. Open Daily.

Employment

Help Wanted

Civil Liberties Defense Center is hiring a full-time Grants & Communications Associate. Apply by 3/15. cldc.org/jobs

Parent/Daughter pairs sought for research study on eating behaviors: Oregon Research Institute is conducting a research study for girls between 13-15 years old and their parents to understand what predicts different eating behaviors in adolescent girls. Parents can receive $15 for answering some questions and teens can receive up to $405 for participating in seven visits over the span of three years. If you are interested in finding out more about this study, please contact the Teen Health Study team at 541-484-2123 or email us at teenhealth@ori.org . You can also visit our website: www.teenhealthstudy.weebly.com.

Platinum Cares & Cleaning Services is now hiring! $480 WEEKLY- Cleaner, Housekeeper, Contract labor, The Position is flexible, with minimum requirement and No Experience is required, 3 Days in week. All Interested Candidate should; Resume ONLY or Contact – Woodwendy922@gmail.com for more info!

Wellness

Need Birth Control? An Annual Wellness Exam? STI Testing and Treatment? Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon accepts Insurance, Medicaid (OHP) and self-paying patients. All are welcome here! Make an appointment online today at ppsworegon.org or call 800-230-PLAN

Home Services

Appliance Service

FREE RECYCLING, FREE REMOVAL Appliances, AC units, computers, batteries, metal, mowers, bottles/cans. Tom 541-653-4475.

Hauling

The Recyclers since 1989 Jim Calhoun 541.953.6675 Gus Ramirez 541.514.4283 Storm Cleanups! Dump Runs, Hot Tubs, Chainsaw Work, General Labor, etc. Metal/Vehicle Recycling. Check Out Our Reviews Online! Bonded & Insured. Yard Debris Recycled at: Lane Forest Products

Window Cleaning

Smudges Window Cleaning Co est 2001 residential & commercial 541-914-0766 text/voice

Yard & Garden

Just Be Yard Care: 541-357-1190 – De-Mossing, Pressure washing, Yard Restoration & Maintenance, Free quotes.

Home Services

HOME IMPROVEMENT HANDYMAN: Interior & exterior painting,siding,electrical, plumbing, drywall, fencing, and more! Low Cost. Matthew- 541-221-0420

Professional Services

Adult Care

AVOID AGENCY FEES – LOVING FAMILY ASST OFFERS THE PERSONAL TOUCH – CNA/CAREGIVER AVAIL FOR OVERNIGHT STAYS – I CARE, JULIETTE: 541-485-1850

Rentals

Commercial

1,635 sf Whiteaker Commercial Space- $2450, 245 Van Buren St. Includes two distinct sides: Full glass storefront on the north end and open/creative space on the south end. 2 restrooms in common hallway, 1 is ADA. Used in the past as art studio/kitchen/ food cart. Option for garage door. New Roof/ AC/ Heat. Commercial lease, 1-5 year options . Provide Letter of Intent. rent1nw@gmail.com 541-357-8309

Rentals Wanted

Need room or space out of Eugene to uncover myself. Preferably on a farm where I can be of service. Call Eugene Phillips- 485-205-0664

autos

Cars

CASH FOR JUNK VEHICLES. Farm & metal, etc. No title-Not running. Pay $$$ Cash. 541-517-6528

Legal Notices

February 1st, 2019. Sally Dietrich has identified the following unclaimed burial spaces in the Eugene Masonic Cemetery, PO Box 5934, Eugene OR 97405: # 456 Faubian,1912; #425 Baker,1912, Ross,1912; #420 Jack,1911; #419 Snyder,1924; #455 Douglas,1911; #462 Broders,1912; #493 Frazer, 1919, Rugh,1919, Bossen,1919; #499 Gerdes,1922; #500 Naylor, 1920, Adams,1921; #489 Miller, 1912; #262 Blanding,1870; #200 Coolidge,1888; #49 Bracken,1891; #24 Bliton,1896; #467 Peterson,1907; #465 Cochran,1918; #487 Boyd,1886; #461 so,half,Evans, 1920; #468 Eaton,1845, McCrum,1910; #12,Goodman, 1873; #498 Helseth,1922, Davidson,1922. If you have any right, title, estate lien or ownership interest in any of the unclaimed burial spaces described above, you must file a claim with Sally Dietrich within 120 days of the date of this notice or you will lose your interest in the unclaimed burial spaces described above.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY PROBATE DEPARTMENT , Case No.: 18PB08255 In the Matter of the Estate of ATRICIA KINDA.ATT MAKAILY, Deceased. NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS NOTICE IS GIVEN that Karen Fabiano has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Nicholas R. Balthrop, Attorney at Law, 440 East Broadway, Suite 300, Eugene, OR 97401 97440, 541-343-8060, within four months of the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, and the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney, Nicholas R. Balthrop. Dated and first published February 7th, 2019. Personal Representative /s/ Karen Fabiano

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of LAMERLE EDGAR HODGES, Deceased.Case 18PB07990 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS : NOTICE IS GIVEN that Christie Brocksmith has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Robert Cole Tozer, Attorney at Law, 975 Oak St, Suite 615, Eugene, OR 97401, (541) 345-0795, within four months of the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney, Robert Cole Tozer. DATED and first published February 7th, 2019 . Personal Representative /s/ Christie Brocksmith

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of MARION MOODY ESTY, Deceased. Case 19PB00840 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS : NOTICE IS GIVEN that Sandra L. Sanders has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Robert Cole Tozer, Attorney at Law, 975 Oak St, Suite 615, Eugene, OR 97401, (541) 345-0795, within four months of the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney, Robert Cole Tozer. DATED and first published February 7th, 2019 . Personal Representative /s/ Sandra L. Sanders

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of JACQUELINE RUTH BULLER, Deceased. Case 19PB01007 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: NOTICE IS GIVEN that Robert Buller has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Robert Cole Tozer, Attorney at Law, 975 Oak St, Suite 615, Eugene, OR 97401, (541) 345-0795, within four months of the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney, Robert Cole Tozer. DATED and first published February 14th, 2019. Personal Representative /s/ Robert Buller

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY- Juvenile Department. Case No. 18JU03295, Case No. 18JU03297 PUBLISHED SUMMONS: In the Matter of: AMAYA ESTHER HILLSMAN, BROMLEE DARON HILLSMAN, Children. TO: Ryan Lee Hillsman IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: A petition has been filed asking the court to terminate your parental rights to the above-named children for the purpose of placing the children for adoption. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE the Lane County Juvenile Court at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, OR 97401, on the 7th day of March, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to admit or deny the allegations of the petition and to personally appear at any subsequent court-ordered hearing. YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM ON THE DATE AND AT THE TIME LISTED ABOVE. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING IN YOUR PLACE. THEREFORE, YOU MUST APPEAR EVEN IF YOUR ATTORNEY ALSO APPEARS. This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, dated February 1, 2019. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for three consecutive weeks, making three publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lane County. Date of first publication: February 7th, 2019. Date of last publication: February 21st, 2019. NOTICE: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR PERSONALLY BEFORE THE COURT AS DIRECTED ABOVE, THEN YOU MUST APPEAR ON March 21, 2019 AT 10:00 AM AT THE SAME ADDRESS LISTED ABOVE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR FOR BOTH OF THESE DATES OR DO NOT APPEAR AT ANY SUBSEQUENT COURT-ORDERED HEARING, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS to the above-named child either ON THE DATES SPECIFIED IN THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS (1) YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Lane County Juvenile Department, 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, Oregon 97401, phone number 541/682-4754, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information. IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible and have the attorney present at the above hearing. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS. (2) If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE. PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY: James F. Tierney, Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice, 975 Oak Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401. Phone: (541) 686-7973. ISSUED this 4th day of February, 2019. Issued by: /s/ James F. Tierney, James F. Tierney, #135444, Assistant Attorney General

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY- Juvenile Department. Case No. 18JU03294, Case No. 18JU03296 PUBLISHED SUMMONS: In the Matter of: AMAYA ESTHER HILLSMAN, BROMLEE DARON HILLSMAN, Children. TO: Adriana Christin Clement IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: A petition has been filed asking the court to terminate your parental rights to the above-named children for the purpose of placing the children for adoption. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE the Lane County Juvenile Court at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, OR 97401, on the 7th day of March, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to admit or deny the allegations of the petition and to personally appear at any subsequent court-ordered hearing. YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM ON THE DATE AND AT THE TIME LISTED ABOVE. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING IN YOUR PLACE. THEREFORE, YOU MUST APPEAR EVEN IF YOUR ATTORNEY ALSO APPEARS. This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, dated February 1, 2019. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for three consecutive weeks, making three publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lane County. Date of first publication: February 7th, 2019. Date of last publication: February 21st, 2019. NOTICE: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR PERSONALLY BEFORE THE COURT AS DIRECTED ABOVE, THEN YOU MUST APPEAR ON March 21, 2019 AT 10:00 AM AT THE SAME ADDRESS LISTED ABOVE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR FOR BOTH OF THESE DATES OR DO NOT APPEAR AT ANY SUBSEQUENT COURT-ORDERED HEARING, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS to the above-named child either ON THE DATES SPECIFIED IN THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS (1) YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Lane County Juvenile Department, 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, Oregon 97401, phone number 541/682-4754, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information. IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible and have the attorney present at the above hearing. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS. (2) If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE. PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY: James F. Tierney, Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice, 975 Oak Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401. Phone: (541) 686-7973. ISSUED this 4th day of February, 2019. Issued by: /s/ James F. Tierney, James F. Tierney, #135444, Assistant Attorney General

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE Juvenile Department Case No. 18JU08431 PUBLISHED SUMMONS In the Matter of: BREALYNN ALICIA DEMING, A Child To: Marylou Justina Prentice IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: A petition has been filed asking the court to terminate your parental rights to the above-named child for the purpose of placing the child for adoption. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE the Lane County Juvenile Court at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, Oregon 97401, on the 4th day of April, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to admit or deny the allegations of the petition and to personally appear at any subsequent court-ordered hearing. YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM ON THE DATE AND AT THE TIME LISTED ABOVE. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING IN YOUR PLACE. THEREFORE, YOU MUST APPEAR EVEN IF YOUR ATTORNEY ALSO APPEARS. This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, dated February 1, 2019. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for three consecutive weeks, making three publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lane County, Oregon. Date of first publication: February 14th, 2019. Date of last publication: February 28th, 2019. NOTICE READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLYIF YOU DO NOT APPEAR PERSONALLY BEFORE THE COURT AS DIRECTED ABOVE, THEN YOU MUST APPEAR ON APRIL 18, 2019 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE SAME ADDRESS LISTED ABOVE. IF YOU FAIL TO APEAR FOR BOTH OF THESE DATES OR DO NOT APPEAR AT ANY SUBSEQUENT COURT-ORDERED HEARING, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS to the above-named child either ON THE DATES SPECIFIED IN THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS (1) YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Lane Juvenile Department at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401, at 541/682-4754 , between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information. IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible and have the attorney present at the above hearing. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS. (2) If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE. PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY: Anthony H Dundon, Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice, 975 Oak Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401, Phone: (541) 686-7973, ISSUED this 7th day of February, 2019. Issued by: /s/ Anthony H Dundon, Anthony H Dundon, #143116, Assistant Attorney General

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE Juvenile Department Case No. 18JU06457 PUBLISHED SUMMONS In the Matter of: SAGE JUSTINE BLOMQUIST, A Child To: Daniel Justin Blomquist IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: A petition has been filed asking the court to terminate your parental rights to the above-named child for the purpose of placing the child for adoption. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE the Lane County Juvenile Court at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, Oregon 97401, on the 4th day of April, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to admit or deny the allegations of the petition and to personally appear at any subsequent court-ordered hearing. YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM ON THE DATE AND AT THE TIME LISTED ABOVE. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING IN YOUR PLACE. THEREFORE, YOU MUST APPEAR EVEN IF YOUR ATTORNEY ALSO APPEARS. This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, dated February 1, 2019. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for three consecutive weeks, making three publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lane County, Oregon. Date of first publication: February 14th, 2019. Date of last publication: February 28th, 2019. NOTICE READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLYIF YOU DO NOT APPEAR PERSONALLY BEFORE THE COURT AS DIRECTED ABOVE, THEN YOU MUST APPEAR ON APRIL 18, 2019 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE SAME ADDRESS LISTED ABOVE. IF YOU FAIL TO APEAR FOR BOTH OF THESE DATES OR DO NOT APPEAR AT ANY SUBSEQUENT COURT-ORDERED HEARING, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS to the above-named child either ON THE DATES SPECIFIED IN THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS (1) YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Lane Juvenile Department at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401, at 541/682-4754 , between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information. IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible and have the attorney present at the above hearing. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS. (2) If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE. PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY: Anthony H Dundon, Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice, 975 Oak Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401, Phone: (541) 686-7973, ISSUED this 7th day of February, 2019. Issued by: /s/ Anthony H Dundon, Anthony H Dundon, #143116, Assistant Attorney General

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE: In the Matter of: Staci Lynn Archer, Petitioner, and Michael Flock, Respondent. Case No. 18DR24267 SUMMONS DOMESTIC RELATIONS SUIT. TO: MICHAEL FLOCK, Respondent. The petitioner has filed a Petition asking for: Custody and Parenting time or in alternative, Visitation. If you do not file the appropriate legal paper in the court in the time required (see below), the petitioner may ask the court for a judgment against you that orders the relief requested. NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear”, you must file with the Court a legal paper called a “Response” or “Motion.” Response forms may be available through the court located at: 125 E. 8th Ave., Eugene, Or 97401. This Response must be filed with the court clerk or administrator within thirty (30) days of the date of first publication specified herein: January 31st, 2019 along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and you must show the Petitioner’s attorney (or the petitioner if he/she does not have an attorney) was served with a copy of the “Response” or “Motion .” The location to file your response is at the court address indicated above. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

Notice is hereby given that Sandy L. Dixon has been appointed and has qualified as the personal representative of the Estate of Bette Evelyn Phillips, deceased, in Lane County Circuit Court Case No. 19PB00279. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present their claims, with proper vouchers, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below to the personal representative c/o Tami S.P. Beach, 1184 Olive Street, Eugene, OR 97401, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative. Date of first publication: February 7th, 2019 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Sandy L. Dixon, 1510 Sylvan St,, Eugene, OR 97403 ATTORNEY FOR PERS. REP.: Tami S.P. Beach, 1184 Olive Street, Eugene, OR 97401

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS – ESTATE OF VICENTA P.C. CHANCE – LANE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CASE NO. 19PB00903. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elizabeth Chance-Grijalva has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with written evidence thereof attached, to the personal representative at 3520 Vernon Way, Eugene, OR 97401. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them within four months after the date of the ﬁrst publication of this notice to the personal representative at the address stated above for the presentation of claims or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative. Dated and ﬁrst published February 21st, 2019. Attorney for personal representative: Salvatore Catalano, OSB#161012, Catalano Law P.C., P.O. Box 5026, Eugene, OR 97405.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS Claims against the Estate of Cynthia Maria McClure, Deceased, Lane County Circuit Court Case No. 19PB00941, are required to be presented to the Personal Representative, Lindsey M. Polaczyk, at 440 East Broadway, Suite 300, Eugene, Oregon 97401, within four (4) months from February 14th, 2019, the date of first publication of this notice, or such claims may be barred. Any person whose rights may be affected by the proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. GAYDOS, CHURNSIDE & BALTHROP, P.C., Attorneys for Personal Representative

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS Claims against the Estate of Delores Lucy Barton aka Dee Lucy Barton, Deceased, Lane County Circuit Court Case No. 19PB00463, are required to be presented to the Personal Representative, Patricia D. Stephens, at 440 East Broadway, Suite 300, Eugene, Oregon 97401, within four (4) months from February 14th, 2019, the date of first publication of this notice, or such claims may be barred. Any person whose rights may be affected by the proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. GAYDOS, CHURNSIDE & BALTHROP, P.C., Attorneys for Personal Representative

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS Claims against the Estate of Ronald Andrew Huddleston, Deceased, Lane County Circuit Court Case No. 19PB00955, are required to be presented to the Personal Representative, Tammy May Monteleone, at 440 East Broadway, Suite 300, Eugene, Oregon 97401, within four (4) months from February 14th, 2018, the date of first publication of this notice, or such claims may be barred. Any person whose rights may be affected by the proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. GAYDOS, CHURNSIDE & BALTHROP, P.C., Attorneys for Personal Representative

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS ESTATE OF PATRICIA MARGARET DONAHUE LANE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CASE NO. 19 PB 00832 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that James Cooper has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with written evidence thereof attached, to the personal representative, c/o Mark M. Williams, Gaydos Churnside & Balthrop, P.C., 440 East Broadway, Suite 300, Eugene, Oregon 97401. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them within four months after the date of first publication of this notice to the Personal Representative at the address stated above for the presentation of claims or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by these proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court or the Personal Representative, named above. Dated and first published February 14th, 2019. Personal Representative: Mark M. Williams, OSB#821404, Gaydos, Churnside & Balthrop, P.C., 440 E. Broadway, #300, Eugene, Oregon 97401

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: ESTATE OF Barbara June Taylor LANE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CASE NO. 19PB00986 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with written evidence thereof attached, to the undersigned Personal Representative Andrea G. Taylor-Miner, c/o Janice L. Mackey, HUTCHINSON COX, PO Box 10886, Eugene, Oregon 97440. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them within four months after the date of first publication of this notice to the Personal Representative at the address stated above for the presentation of claims or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by these proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the Attorney for the Personal Representative, named above. Dated and first published February 21st, 2019. Petitioner: Andrea G. Taylor-Miner, 36574 Cedar Hills Drive, Pleasant Hill, OR 97455. Phone: 541-915-3600 Attorney for Petitioner: Janice L. Mackey, OSB #003001, Hutchinson Cox, PO Box 10886, Eugene, OR, 97440. Phone: 541-343-8693. Fax: 541-343-8693 Email: jmackey@eugenelaw.com

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: ESTATE OF DIANA MARY PALMER LANE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CASE NO. 19PB01055 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with written evidence thereof attached, to the undersigned Personal Representative Linda Guadagni, c/o Janice L. Mackey, HUTCHINSON COX, PO Box 10886, Eugene, Oregon 97440. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them within four months after the date of first publication of this notice to the Personal Representative at the address stated above for the presentation of claims or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by these proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the Attorney for the Personal Representative, named above. Dated and first published February 21st, 2019. Petitioner: Linda Guadagni, 28301 Spencer Creek Road, Eugene, OR 97405. Phone: 541-915-3600 Attorney for Petitioner: Janice L. Mackey, OSB #003001, Hutchinson Cox, PO Box 10886, Eugene, OR, 97440. Phone: 541-343-8693. Fax: 541-343-8693 Email: jmackey@eugenelaw.com

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE The Trustee under the terms of the Trust Deed described herein, at the direction of the Beneficiary, hereby elects to sell the property described in the Trust Deed to satisfy the obligations secured thereby. Pursuant to ORS 86.771, the following information is provided: 1. PARTIES Grantor: CHRISTOPHER HAYNES AND BRITTANY HAYNES Trustee: EVERGREEN LAND TITLE COMPANY Successor Trustee: NANCY K. CARY Beneficiary: UMPQUA BANK 2. DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The real property is described as follows: Lots 19 and 20, Block 14, KEENEY’S FIRST ADDITION TO SPRINGFIELD, as platted and recorded in Book 6, Page 30, Lane County Oregon Plat Records, in Lane County, Oregon 3. RECORDING. The Trust Deed was recorded as follows: Date Recorded: June 23, 2014 Recording No. 2014-023154 Official Records of Lane County, Oregon 4. DEFAULT. The Grantor or any other person obligated on the Trust Deed and Promissory Note secured thereby is in default and the Beneficiary seeks to foreclose the Trust Deed for failure to pay: Monthly payments in the amount of $1,151.08 each, due the first of each month, for the months of June 2018 through November 2018; plus late charges and advances; plus any unpaid real property taxes or liens, plus interest. 5. AMOUNT DUE. The amount due on the Note which is secured by the Trust Deed referred to herein is: Principal balance in the amount of $182,289.21; plus interest at the rate of 3.750% per annum from May 1, 2018; plus late charges of $334.80; plus advances and foreclosure attorney fees and costs. 6. SALE OF PROPERTY. The Trustee hereby states that the property will be sold to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed. A Trustee’s Notice of Default and Election to Sell Under Terms of Trust Deed has been recorded in the Official Records of Lane County, Oregon. 7. TIME OF SALE. Date: April 25, 2019, Time:11:00 a.m., Place: Lane County Courthouse, 125 E. 8th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon 8. RIGHT TO REINSTATE. Any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right, at any time that is not later than five days before the Trustee conducts the sale, to have this foreclosure dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due, other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred, by curing any other default that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed and by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Trust Deed, together with the trustee’s and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amount provided in ORS 86.778. NOTICE REGARDING POTENTIAL HAZARDS (This notice is required for notices of sale sent on or after January 1, 2015.) Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. You may reach the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at 503-684-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at 800-452-7636 or you may visit its website at: www.osbar.org. Legal assistance may be available if you have a low income and meet federal poverty guidelines. For more information and a directory of legal aid programs, go to http://www.oregonlawhelp.org. Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Lisa Summers, Paralegal, (541) 686-0344 (TS #30057.31025). DATED: November 30, 2018. Nancy K. Cary, Successor Trustee, Hershner Hunter, LLP, P.O. Box 1475, Eugene, OR 97440.