Employment Opportunities

Eugene Weekly is looking for someone to join our sales staff as the Classified Manager. The right candidate will have customer service experience, data entry efficiency, some sales experience and a professional, positive, motivated attitude. This position entails greeting customers by phone and in person, entering line classified ads while selling displays ads for both the classified and the main news sections of the paper. There is a base salary plus bonus possibilities upon reaching sales goals. This is a full-time position with benefits.